UK government will not accelerate rise of pension age to 68

The British government said on Thursday it did not currently intend to bring forward the date at which the state pension age is due to rise to 68.

"The current rules for the rise from 67 to 68, therefore, remain appropriate and the government does not intend to change the existing legislation prior to the conclusion of the next review," Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride told parliament.

