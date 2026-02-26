Left Menu

NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Judicial Corruption Chapter

The NCERT came under scrutiny following a Supreme Court order to remove a Class 8 textbook chapter on judicial corruption. The Council is investigating the textbook creation process and identifying those responsible. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan condemned the error, promising accountability and future prevention measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:17 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, the NCERT faces intense scrutiny after the Supreme Court ordered the removal of a controversial chapter on judicial corruption from its Class 8 textbook.

Sources reveal that the NCERT is reviewing its textbook creation process to identify those responsible for the inclusion of the contentious chapter, aiming to prevent similar misjudgments in the future. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has promised stern action, expressing dismay over the inclusion.

This development follows the Supreme Court's assertion that there appeared to be a conspiracy to defame the judiciary, leading to a complete ban on the book's distribution. The NCERT has since apologized and pledged to rewrite the textbook in consultation with relevant authorities.

