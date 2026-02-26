Goa MLA Viresh Borkar's Stand-Off: Controversy Over Section 39A

In a dramatic turn of events, Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar and 28 others face legal troubles, being booked for allegedly pilfering files from the Goa Town and Country Planning Department.

The charges come amidst a protest led by Borkar, opposing the controversial section 39A of the Town and Country Planning Act at the Patto office of Chief Town Planner Vertika Dagur.

Amid growing tensions, Borkar's fast unto death entered its sixth day, reflecting an escalating demand for the repeal of section 39A, which facilitates the conversion of non-settlement zones into settlements, enabling construction.

