Left Menu

Goa MLA Viresh Borkar's Stand-Off: Controversy Over Section 39A

Viresh Borkar, MLA of the Revolutionary Goans Party, along with 28 others, was charged for allegedly stealing files during a protest at the Goa Town and Country Planning Department. The protest demanded the scrapping of section 39A, which allows certain land reclassifications. Borkar's fast continues on its sixth day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:18 IST
Goa MLA Viresh Borkar's Stand-Off: Controversy Over Section 39A
Protest
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar and 28 others face legal troubles, being booked for allegedly pilfering files from the Goa Town and Country Planning Department.

The charges come amidst a protest led by Borkar, opposing the controversial section 39A of the Town and Country Planning Act at the Patto office of Chief Town Planner Vertika Dagur.

Amid growing tensions, Borkar's fast unto death entered its sixth day, reflecting an escalating demand for the repeal of section 39A, which facilitates the conversion of non-settlement zones into settlements, enabling construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NFRA to Release Inspection Reports for 10 Major Audit Firms

NFRA to Release Inspection Reports for 10 Major Audit Firms

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Challakere

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Challakere

 India
3
2026: Maharashtra's Recruitment Year Unveiled

2026: Maharashtra's Recruitment Year Unveiled

 India
4
Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026