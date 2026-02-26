Goa MLA Viresh Borkar's Stand-Off: Controversy Over Section 39A
Viresh Borkar, MLA of the Revolutionary Goans Party, along with 28 others, was charged for allegedly stealing files during a protest at the Goa Town and Country Planning Department. The protest demanded the scrapping of section 39A, which allows certain land reclassifications. Borkar's fast continues on its sixth day.
In a dramatic turn of events, Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar and 28 others face legal troubles, being booked for allegedly pilfering files from the Goa Town and Country Planning Department.
The charges come amidst a protest led by Borkar, opposing the controversial section 39A of the Town and Country Planning Act at the Patto office of Chief Town Planner Vertika Dagur.
Amid growing tensions, Borkar's fast unto death entered its sixth day, reflecting an escalating demand for the repeal of section 39A, which facilitates the conversion of non-settlement zones into settlements, enabling construction.
