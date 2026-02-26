Left Menu

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Defends Against Allegations Amidst Epstein File Comparisons

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, accused of sexually abusing two individuals, calls the charges false, aimed at diverting attention from the 'Epstein files' discussion. Seeking anticipatory bail, he criticizes procedural lapses and media haste in revealing identities and broadcasting statements, asserting his innocence while questioning the integrity of the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, booked for sexually abusing two individuals, has dismissed the allegations, claiming they were fabricated to divert attention from the global discourse on the 'Epstein files'. The spiritual leader sought relief from the Allahabad High Court, filing for anticipatory bail, with the hearing scheduled for Friday.

The case registered against Avimukteshwaranand involves accusations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The FIR names both him and his disciple, Mukundanand Brahmachari, with allegations dating back a year. Swami Avimukteshwaranand contested these claims at a press conference in Varanasi, highlighting what he described as procedural and media missteps.

The swami expressed concerns over aired statements of alleged victims, questioning the authenticity and procedural handling, including identity leaks in media reports. Upholding his stance as Jyotirmath's Shankaracharya, he emphasized his responsibility to protect his community's faith, while asserting innocence and questioning the context of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

