Left Menu

Maha: 5 killed, 8 injured in truck-auto collision

Five persons were killed and eight injured in a collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Maharashtras Nanded district on Thursday, an official said. The truck was going from Mudkhed to Nanded, while the auto was coming in the opposite direction at the time, he said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 30-03-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 20:26 IST
Maha: 5 killed, 8 injured in truck-auto collision
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were killed and eight injured in a collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Thursday, an official said. The accident occurred around 10 am near Mugat village on the Nanded-Mudkhed road. The truck was going from Mudkhed to Nanded, while the auto was coming in the opposite direction at the time, he said. Four persons died on the spot. A 37-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries while being taken to the hospital, the official said. The injured persons have been admitted to the Government Medical College in Nanded. Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan spoke to Dean Dr PT Jamdade and asked him to provide necessary treatment to the injured, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023