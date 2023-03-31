Left Menu

Portion of south Delhi road caves in, police issue traffic advisory

A day after heavy rain lashed the national capital, a portion of Press Enclave Road in south Delhi caved in, police said on Friday. Road has caved-in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road due to which traffic may remain affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar, it tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 13:34 IST
Portion of south Delhi road caves in, police issue traffic advisory
Visuals from the spot (Photo/Delhi Traffic Police) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after heavy rain lashed the national capital, a portion of Press Enclave Road in south Delhi caved in, police said on Friday. Announcing the cave-in near the near Hauz Rani red light on Twitter, the police also advised commuters to avoid the stretch. ''Road has caved-in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road due to which traffic may remain affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar,'' it tweeted. The police also tweeted a picture in which a non-AC Delhi Transport Corporation bus is seen stuck at the portion where the road caved in. Workers undertaking repairs of the road stretch can also be seen. Several areas in south Delhi witnessed waterlogging following heavy rain that lashed the national capital on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023