Qatar and Bahrain to resume diplomatic ties -BNA

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2023 02:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 02:36 IST
Qatar and Bahrain will resume their diplomatic ties, both Bahrain news agency (BNA) and the Qatari foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The Bahraini-Qatari Follow-up Committee held its second meeting at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in the Saudi capital where the decision was made, the Qatari foreign ministry added in its statement.

