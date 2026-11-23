Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Can climate diplomacy build on the collapse of COP31?

The collapse of COP31 talks in Turkey on Sunday without a political agreement left exhausted negotiators questioning the future of a process that for three decades has led the global fight against climate change. For the small, vulnerable countries most exposed to rising sea levels and the increasingly extreme weather scientists link to rising ​carbon emissions, annual UN conferences are their chance to draw the world's attention to their plight and seek financial help.

Chinese official sentenced to death for leaking secrets to foreign country

China has sentenced an official in its central apparatus to death for leaking state secrets to a foreign ​country, according to an anonymised report published on Monday by a state-affiliated social media account. Baomiguan, an account overseen by China's National Administration of State Secrets Protection, said an administrative official identified ‌only by his surname Ma was ​recruited by a foreign spy agency while serving abroad.

Iran says it will use all its tools to confront US naval blockade

Iran will use all its tools to confront the US naval blockade, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a weekly news conference on Monday. The US blockade on Iran-related oil exports was imposed on April 13, lifted in June after Washington reached a draft understanding with Tehran, then restored on July 14 after the agreement collapsed.

Australia to treat AI as key foreign policy challenge

Australia will treat artificial intelligence as a key challenge in its foreign policy, warning the technology was reshaping society's foundations and giving overseas actors new ways to interfere in its democracy. In a major address to parliament on Tuesday setting out Australia's changing foreign policy approach, Foreign Minister Penny Wong is expected to name AI alongside forces such as the growing influence of middle powers and strategic competition between the US ‌and China.

COP flop triggers backlash in Australia; Pacific nations express despair

The finger pointing to assign blame for the collapse of UN climate talks in Turkey began on Monday with calls for the resignation of the Australian minister leading them, while the Pacific island nations most at risk expressed their despair over the failure of countries to collectively address global warming. For the first time since the 2009 meeting in Copenhagen, the COP climate conference could not reach a final agreement from its talks after the EU and others rejected a final deal that did not include any mention of fossil fuels' role in global warming because of pressure from Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing nations.

Ukraine sinks Russian warship in Libya as conflict spreads beyond Europe

Ukraine sank a Russian naval corvette in a Libyan port using naval drones on Sunday, the day after a drone strike on a Russian military-linked cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Zelenskiy said on Monday morning that Ukraine used seven naval drones in Sunday's attack, and had also hit the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which he said Russia had used to transport weapons.

Saudi Arabia's influence loomed large over failed COP31 deal

As the COP31 climate conference drifted into what proved to be record overtime, a negotiator from a small ‌island state complained that a promised meeting with the talks' Turkish and Australian presidents had been cancelled yet again. Saudi officials, meanwhile, had regular access, allowing them disproportionate influence at the Antalya conference, according to negotiators from Europe, small island states, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

Schools across Germany, Denmark receive bomb threats

Schools across Germany and Denmark received bomb threats via email on Monday morning, police said, the latest in a wave of similar scares across Europe. "At present, there is no evidence to suggest that the schools contacted so far are facing any specific threat," police in the southwestern German city of Freiburg said ‌in a statement, adding that 450 schools were affected across the country.

Hungary PM Magyar says he will travel to Ukraine 'soon'

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Monday that he would soon travel to the Zakarpattia region of western Ukraine to express his support for the ethnic Hungarian minority living there. The treatment of ethnic Hungarians in Zakarpattia has been a recurring source of friction between Kyiv and Budapest, which has complained that Ukraine restricts the minority's cultural, educational and language rights.

Belgian PM De Wever sets December 31 deadline for budget talks

Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Monday set a December 31 deadline for his government to reach an agreement on next year's budget, after another week of talks ended without a result. "Should we not have a budget agreement (before the end of the year), the government will effectively be unable to govern, thereby bringing its existence to an end", De Wever's office said in a statement.

Israeli strike kills worker with UN Palestinian agency in Gaza, agency says

An Israeli airstrike killed a Gaza man working for the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA in the Gaza Strip on Monday, the relief agency and local health officials said. The man, whom medics named as Adel Al-Helo, was working near a water well in the Jabalia refugee camp in the enclave's north, UNRWA and medics said. Three others were wounded in the strike, they said.

Indonesian president submits names of VP candidates to parliament

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto nominated two of his cabinet ministers as his vice-presidential candidates on Monday, following the resignation of his election running mate earlier this ⁠month. Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son ​of Prabowo's influential predecessor Joko Widodo, officially resigned on November 12 after weeks of political pressure amid legal cases over the validity of his qualifications in running for the post.

South ⁠Korea president nominates new foreign minister, spy chief amid US worries

South Korea's president unveiled a surprise cabinet reshuffle on Monday, changing three key national security posts, as he nominated a new spy chief and foreign and unification ministers amid calls to better manage the alliance with Washington. Lee Jae Myung nominated former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil as the new director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), lining her up to be the country's first female spy chief.

NATO believes Russia is ready to launch nuclear-armed satellite, German media say

NATO members' intelligence services have concluded that Russia plans to launch a satellite armed with a nuclear weapon into space this year, a group of German media outlets reported on Monday. Western services, including Germany's BND and armed forces, have exchanged intelligence ⁠showing that the satellite, named Sputnik-S, was assembled several years ago and is stationed in the Moscow region, a report by broadcasters NDR and WDR and newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.

Indonesia says 24 killed in factory blaze as rescuers search for dozens missing

Indonesia confirmed on Monday the deaths of 24 people in a fire that tore through a factory at the weekend, as rescuers braved unstable structures in the burned wreckage in the search for about 30 people still missing. Authorities were still investigating the cause of the fire, which broke out on Saturday evening in one building of the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia confectionery factory in Cikande in Banten province, about an hour's drive from the capital Jakarta.

Thai appeal court halves ​jail term of lawmaker convicted of royal insult

Thailand's Appeals Court on Monday halved a six-year jail sentence imposed on an opposition lawmaker over a social media post deemed to have insulted the country's powerful monarchy. Thailand has among the strictest lese majeste laws in the world, with jail terms of up to 15 years for each case of defaming, insulting or threatening the king, queen, heir apparent or regent.

China sets 2030 targets to boost support for older people, childcare

China is introducing measures to upgrade care facilities for older people and children by 2030, aiming ⁠to adapt to a rapidly aging population and falling birth rates, a government blueprint showed on Monday. Authorities will advance both infrastructure investment and service quality to "better align the supply of elderly care and childcare services with the needs of the public," according to the plan published on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission and jointly guided by the civil affairs, health and education ministries.

After decades, Texas Democrats have political capital. This is how they plan to spend it

For Democrats, winning Texas took three decades. Now they want to move fast on their campaign promises, and are daring Republicans to stand in their way. Texas Democrats swept every statewide office in the November 3 midterm elections, their first such wins since 1994, and took the state House for the first time in more than ⁠20 years. ​Republicans kept the Senate.

Kremlin accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist activity' in Baltic after cargo ship drone strike

The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukraine of engaging of "terrorist activity" in the Baltic Sea, and said that it hoped Baltic Sea states use their influence to warn Kyiv against such practices. A Russian cargo ship, Sparta II, caught fire after an apparent Ukrainian drone strike on Saturday, and is currently being towed back to Russian territory after drifting into Finnish waters.

Explainer-Why Russia's Kaliningrad exclave is a potential flashpoint with NATO

The main airport in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad suspended flights for a few hours on Saturday and authorities declared a drone alert after a Russian cargo ship with links to the military was hit by drones and caught fire in the Gulf of Finland. WHERE AND WHAT IS KALININGRAD?

India announces $1.62 billion package to bolster ties with flood-hit Nepal

India said on Monday it will provide flood-hit Nepal with a $1.62 billion economic package, one of its largest-ever assistance commitments, as New Delhi boosts ties with its Himalayan neighbour where it competes with China for influence. The announcement followed talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah, who is in New Delhi for a two-day visit — his first bilateral trip abroad since coming to power ⁠in March.

Analysis-Can climate diplomacy build on the collapse of COP31?

The collapse of COP31 talks in Turkey on Sunday without a political agreement left exhausted negotiators questioning the future of a process that for three decades has led the global fight against climate change. For the small, vulnerable countries most exposed to rising sea levels and the increasingly extreme weather scientists link to rising carbon emissions, annual UN conferences are their chance to draw the world's attention to their plight and seek financial help.

Russia's sports comeback hits a European wall

Russia’s return to international sport after being excluded over its ⁠invasion of Ukraine is facing mounting opposition in Europe, drawing the world’s biggest sports organisations into a legal quagmire. The International Olympic Committee barred Russia from Olympic and international competitions following Moscow's ⁠February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but in July this year it lifted the suspension, and several sports federations are now allowing Russians to compete.

Armenia proposes new constitution in step towards peace with Azerbaijan

Armenia published a draft proposal of a new constitution on Monday, a big step towards signing a formal peace agreement with long-time foe Azerbaijan and a move welcomed by Baku. The document's unveiling puts pressure on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to secure a deal with Baku after he won a new term in office in June in an election widely viewed as a referendum on his handling of the peace process.

China calls on Switzerland to help resolve EU trade rift, oppose 'Taiwan independence'

China hopes Switzerland will oppose "Taiwan independence" with concrete actions and "play a positive role in the smooth resolution of China-EU economic and trade differences," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Swiss counterpart on Monday. The two countries should also conduct dialogue ‌and cooperation on artificial intelligence at bilateral and multilateral levels, Wang said, according to a summary of their meeting released ‌by the Chinese foreign ministry.

Zambia opposition leader charged with attempting to overthrow government

Zambian opposition leader Brian Mundubile and more than a dozen associates have been charged with trying to overthrow the government and committed to the High Court to stand trial for treason, according to a charge sheet read in court on Monday. Mundubile ​and his running mate, Makebi Zulu, were arrested and questioned over alleged treason shortly after the August 13 presidential election, which they claimed was rigged