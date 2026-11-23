Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Virginia, Oregon sue Musk's SpaceX over Grok AI's creation of child sexual abuse images and videos

Virginia and Oregon are suing Elon Musk's SpaceX Super Intelligence ​Corp, alleging the company profited from a feature in its AI model Grok that produces child sexual abuse material and other non-consensual sexual ​images from photographs while failing to put safeguards in place to stop it. Several state attorneys general ‌had announced ​investigations into Grok over similar claims in recent months, but Virginia and Oregon are the first states to sue. The lawsuits,m being filed on Monday in state courts under consumer protection laws, seek damages, penalties and court orders forcing the company to stop violating state law.

US Democrats require 2028 candidates to reject dark money to make debate stage

US Democratic presidential hopefuls will be required to denounce election spending by secret donors to qualify for debates during the primary season, ‌the party announced on Monday, as it braces for a potentially huge field of contenders. The Democratic National Committee, which oversees the party's presidential primary process, is planning 12 debates that will help choose its 2028 White House standard-bearer.

Schumer led Democrats to big Senate win. Now, some say they need a new leader

Chuck Schumer led US Senate Democrats through this month's midterm elections that gave them a decisive 56-seat majority in the 100-seat chamber. Progressives responded with a collective "thank you, next," arguing that Schumer should now make way for a successor. Critics say Schumer's decades in Washington, his age — he turns 76 on Monday — and his close ties to ‌the party establishment make him ill-suited to lead a Senate Democratic caucus increasingly shaped by younger, anti-establishment lawmakers.

Trump sees difficulties ahead if Schumer leads Senate

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it would be difficult for him to work with Senator Chuck Schumer if the Democrat is elected Senate majority ‌leader. "It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He failed badly as 'Leader' once before, one of the worst history, and I have little doubt that he will fail again."

Army invokes emergency powers to detonate lead in Iowa, bypass court order

The US Army will detonate 68 barrels of a toxic lead explosive in Iowa this week on emergency legal powers that allow it to bypass a court order blocking the controversial plan, the Trump administration told a court this weekend. The US Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit temporarily halted the detonation by freezing the Army's environmental permit on Thursday after environmental groups sued to halt the operation. The government said in Saturday night's filing ⁠that the Army ​plans to move forward without a permit by invoking an emergency munitions and explosives exception ⁠to federal environmental protection laws.

After decades, Texas Democrats have political capital. This is how they plan to spend it

For Democrats, winning Texas took three decades. Now they want to move fast on their campaign promises, and are daring Republicans to stand in their way. Texas Democrats swept every statewide office in the November 3 midterm elections, their first such wins since 1994, and ⁠took the state House for the first time in more than 20 years. Republicans kept the Senate.

Trump hosts gala for meme coin investors as his token plunges to record lows

US President Donald Trump has made hundreds of millions from his $TRUMP meme coin, but at a Sunday dinner for the token's biggest holders, he said his motive for supporting the cryptocurrency ​was to boost the economic competitiveness of the United States. “I’m doing it for the United States... If we don’t do it, China’s going to do it,” Trump told attendees at his golf club outside Washington.

Trump says he will consider championing Barry Bonds' Hall of Fame candidacy

President Donald ⁠Trump said on Saturday he would consider supporting Barry Bonds, Major League Baseball's all-time home run leader, for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame despite lingering allegations about performance-enhancing drugs. "I'm going to look at Barry Bonds. I'll take a look," Trump told Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany, who raised the issue during an interview.

Democrats won big in the midterms. So now what?

Democrats basking in their ⁠November ​3 election wins will soon unveil an ambitious legislative agenda for the first 100 days and beyond, in a test of progressives' influence and Republicans' willingness to cooperate, as they take control of the US Congress on January 3. That agenda is likely to be unveiled in early December once a Senate leadership race is settled.

North Carolina win gives Democrats biggest US House majority since early 1990s

Democrats have won at least 258 seats in the US House of Representatives after this month's midterm elections, securing the largest majority held by either party in Congress' lower chamber in more than three decades. Democrats gained their 258th seat in ⁠next year's House on Sunday, when North Carolina Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated his Republican opponent, according to the Associated Press. Four races remain uncalled in the House, which has 435 seats.

Washington governor, union denounce ICE arrests of travelers at Seattle airport

The governor of Washington state denounced federal immigration authorities on ⁠Saturday for arresting two people on a jetway at a Seattle-area airport. The incident involving Immigration ⁠and Customs Enforcement officers occurred around 8 a.m. PST (1600 GMT) at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as people boarded an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles. ICE officers conducted an operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, who overstayed his visa, the agency said in a statement.

Most winnings on Polymarket midterm bets went to top 1% of bettors, report says

A handful of mostly professional and sophisticated accounts on Polymarket's overseas prediction market netted the vast majority of winnings from bets on ‌congressional races in the US midterm elections, according to ‌research to be published on Monday. The analysis of Polymarket's overseas platform by the Anti-Corruption Data Collective, a nonprofit research group, also found that Polymarket and rival ​Kalshi were only about as good as mainstream forecasting models at picking election winners.