Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Poland reports bird flu outbreak on ​turkey farm

Poland, the European Union's largest poultry exporter, has reported its ​first outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird ‌flu in ​six months, the World Organisation for Animal Health said on Monday, as Europe faces a seasonal rise in the deadly disease. The spread of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has raised concerns among ‌governments and the poultry industry after it ravaged flocks around the world in recent years, disrupting supply, driving up food prices and raising the risk of human transmission.

India finds sample of popular Bisleri water unsafe, to widen checks to all brands

India's food safety regulator has found a sample of ‌Bisleri International's drinking water unsafe in a major setback for the country's biggest and best-known bottled water brand endorsed by Bollywood stars, with ‌a government source saying samples from all companies would now be tested. The eponymous brand Bisleri's 20-cent bottles have made it a household name in India, where poor water quality has turned bottled water into a necessity for homes and restaurants, while its large cans are a regular feature in offices that use water dispensers.

Bayer shares slip despite ⁠Roundup settlement ​approval

Shares in Bayer were down ⁠in choppy trade on Monday after a Missouri judge approved the German group's $7.25 billion Roundup settlement on Friday. The shares were up as much as 4.5% shortly after the ⁠market opened, but reversed gains to trade 3% lower by 0835 GMT.

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, to feature in documentary about cancer recovery

Kate, Britain's Princess of ​Wales, will reflect on her experience with cancer and recovery in a documentary to be broadcast internationally this month, Kensington Palace said ⁠on Saturday. The film, Heal, will premiere on the BBC on November 29 before airing in the United States, Australia and Canada.

Capricor shares crater after FDA rebuffs Duchenne therapy again

Capricor ⁠Therapeutics' ​shares crashed in premarket trading on Monday after the US health regulator refused to approve its cell therapy for a fatal inherited disease that weakens muscle, for the second time. Capricor was seeking approval for deramiocel to preserve arm and hand function in patients with Duchenne muscular ⁠dystrophy, or DMD, a fatal genetic condition that steadily wastes away muscle, mostly in boys.

Kymera Therapeutics' eczema drug meets main goal in mid-stage ⁠study; shares jump

Kymera Therapeutics said on ⁠Monday its experimental oral drug significantly improved eczema symptoms in a mid-stage study, sending its shares rising nearly 30% in premarket trading. The drug, KT-621, reduced disease severity by up to 45%, when adjusted for placebo ‌rates, in patients with moderate-to-severe ‌atopic dermatitis after 16 weeks of treatment, meeting the main goal of ​the study, the company said.