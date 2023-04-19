Left Menu

Gadkari discusses Skybus tech with agencies in Austria

In an interaction with Austrian industrialists and entrepreneurs led by the Federal Economic Chamber of Austria at Innsbruck on Wednesday, he shared the emerging opportunities in India for infrastructure firms and manufacturers in the space of transportation, intermodal logistics, and infrastructure partnerships with Austria.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 21:08 IST
Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during the interaction (Photo/ @nitin_gadkari). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday said he discussed Parvatmala Pariyojana of India and the ministry's plan regarding Skybus technologies with new-age connectivity with Doppelmayr and POMA Group, two prime global agencies in sustainable ropeway mobility. In an interaction with Austrian industrialists and entrepreneurs led by the Federal Economic Chamber of Austria at Innsbruck on Wednesday, he shared the emerging opportunities in India for infrastructure firms and manufacturers in the space of transportation, intermodal logistics, and infrastructure partnerships with Austria.

The minister said in a tweet, "The ropeway opens up new possibilities through the use of innovative, independent techniques -- unaffected by other road users. Passengers benefit from constant travel times, safety, and comfort." The minister said, "We hope to see more partnerships and joint ventures between Indian and Austrian companies in the Road and Infrastructure sector and availing benefits provided under 'Make In India' and attractive new Production-Linked Incentive Schemes."

Parvatmala -- the National Ropeways Development Programme -- was announced in the Union Budget for 2022-23. It focuses on improving connectivity in hilly areas. The scheme has been launched for areas like Manipur, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and other Northeastern states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

