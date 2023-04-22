Kan Biosys enters into a strategic alliance with DE SANGOSSE

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kan Biosys, an established player in microbial technologies in India, serving Indian farmers for over 18 years, announced a strategic alliance with DE SANGOSSE to build a robust microbial and bio-solutions ecosystem in India. France-based DE SANGOSSE is an international player in crop protection, plant nutrition and pest control. The global agriculture industry is facing a harsh reality in the form of climate change, resulting in reduced crop yields and diminished profits for farmers who must spend more to achieve previous yields. Climate-resilient technologies are crucial in mitigating these challenges and empowering farmers to combat compromised yields. Enhancing soil health through the use of carbon, microbial products, and bio-solutions is at the core of achieving a sustainable future, with microbes acting as a buffer between plants and the environment, enabling them to withstand various challenges such as drought, flooding, salinity, low and high temperature.

Kan Biosys-DE SANGOSSE, the new entity, aims to expand its product and technology offerings to Indian farmers; the primary focus of the new company will be on delivering high-quality biological products and positioning them effectively to ensure profitability for farmers by improving the quality and quantity of crop yield. This objective will be accomplished by enhancing soil carbon, improving fertilizer use efficiency, promoting residue-free crop production through integrated pest management, and optimizing crop yields using anti-stress measures to mitigate the negative impact of biotic and abiotic stresses on crops. Kan Biosys-DE SANGOSSE will expand its reach in the horticulture, field, and row crop segments across India through a systematic approach of collaborating with farmers, agronomists, and channel partners. Kan Biosys operates in seven states and exports products to seven countries. The company's DNA is centered around innovation, evident from its track record of achievements. Kan Biosys began its journey by obtaining the first Indian patent for liquid biofertilizers for nitrogen-fixing bacteria, which was recognized with the first Technology Day award and WIPO gold medal of the United Nations. Since then, the company has collaborated with over a million farmers in India and established a reputation as a leading player in the industry, with numerous firsts to its credit, such as Milastin (first registered bio-fungicide based on Bacillus subtilis KTSB 1015 was registered for control of powdery mildew in grapes).

Speaking on the strategic alliance, Sandeepa Kanitkar, Chairperson and Managing Director, Kan Biosys, said, "We are thrilled to be part of a time when microbial products are gaining momentum, and we are proud to be associated with DE SANGOSSE, which shares our vision and strengths. We believe every seed requires microbial dressing, every pest requires biocontrol, and all soils need carbon and microbes to maintain fertility. Hence, the opportunities in this field are immense, and our partnership can significantly support the bio-market. Microbials have a vital role in seed dressing, soil fertility, nutrient management, as well as pest and disease control. We are optimistic that in years to come, we will undoubtedly demonstrate that microbial is a powerful force to be reckoned with." Nicolas Fillon, CEO DE SANGOSSE, said, "With over 160 million arable hectares, India represents a significant market for our group. Both companies will work together to leverage their research capabilities to develop new products that support global agricultural trends and Indian farmers. Our aim is to provide innovative and sustainable solutions in agriculture that will benefit our customers in the Indian market by developing synergies between DE SANGOSSE and Kan Biosys. We are excited to collaborate with an experienced and dedicated team to expand Kan Biosys' business. We believe the high-quality portfolio of Kan Biosys' microbial products and its strong presence in India will enhance our global projects."

