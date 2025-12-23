Piyush Goyal Initiates Alliance Talks with AIADMK

Union Minister Piyush Goyal initiated discussions with BJP state leaders to address seat-sharing arrangements with AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Goyal engaged in fruitful talks regarding the political alliance at a meeting with the BJP core committee at headquarters Kamalalayam, where he was warmly welcomed by party members.

Further meetings with alliance leaders are planned, and a final decision on seat allocation will be made by BJP's high command after considering local recommendations. Goyal also plans to meet Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)