Piyush Goyal Initiates Alliance Talks with AIADMK

Union Minister Piyush Goyal met with BJP state leaders to discuss seat-sharing with AIADMK. The talks are part of his role as BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu. The decision on allocation will be made by the party high command following recommendations from local leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:50 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal initiated discussions with BJP state leaders to address seat-sharing arrangements with AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Goyal engaged in fruitful talks regarding the political alliance at a meeting with the BJP core committee at headquarters Kamalalayam, where he was warmly welcomed by party members.

Further meetings with alliance leaders are planned, and a final decision on seat allocation will be made by BJP's high command after considering local recommendations. Goyal also plans to meet Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi during his visit.

