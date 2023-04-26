Left Menu

Simple Energy to commercially launch e-scooter in May, quiet on delivery schedule

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 16:13 IST
Electric two-wheeler maker Simple Energy on Wednesday said it will commercially launch its maiden e-scooter Simple One next month but remained quiet on its delivery schedule.

The Bengaluru-based EV startup has in the past come out with various delivery schedules.

In October last year, the company had announced deferring deliveries of its maiden scooter to the March quarter.

''With the launch (of Simple One) scheduled for May 23 in Bengaluru, the company will strive to disrupt the burgeoning electric 2-wheeler market in India,'' Simple Energy said in a statement.

It, however, did not specify when the customers would receive the e-scooter, whose booking commenced from August 15, 2021, when it unveiled the vehicle some 20 months ago with a much fanfare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

