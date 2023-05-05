Sri Lanka targets 20 lakh Indian travellers in 2023

Sri Lanka, which is emerging from an economic crisis, is expecting to attract 20 lakh visitors from India this year, Sri Lanka Tourism Minister said on Friday.

''Sri Lanka is experiencing a significant rise in tourist arrivals, particularly from India, which has now secured the top spot. ''In the first three months of 2023, we welcomed 46,432 Indian tourists. With an ambitious promotional campaign underway, we are aiming to attract 2 million Indian tourists this year,'' Sri Lanka Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said in a statement.

This increase in visitors has had a positive impact on tourism earnings, with Sri Lanka earning around USD 530 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to USD 482.3 million in the same period last year, he said.

''We expect to generate a total of USD 3 billion in tourism revenue this year,'' the minister added.

Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau Chairman Chalaka Gajabahu said that the country is an ideal destination for families and is suitable for travel throughout the year.

''We are currently engaging with the travel industry in India to reinforce its position as a preferred travel destination. Through our representatives and stakeholders from hotels, resorts, destination management companies, and event management companies, we aim to build a strong relationship with our travel-trade partners in India and foster a mutually beneficial association,'' he said.

