Hyundai opens booking for its new SUV Exter

Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings of its Hyundai EXTER starting today. The booking starts at Rs 11 000. Customers will be able to now book Hyundai EXTER at Hyundai Dealerships across India or on their online platforms.

On April 25, Hyundai Motor India unveiled a design of its SUV - Hyundai EXTER. The model will have five variants that include EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. It will be available in 6 Monotone and 3 Dual tone exterior colour options including 2 New and Exclusive colors - Cosmic Blue, Ranger Khaki which are also available with Dual tone colour options.

"We are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for our latest new SUV - Hyundai EXTER. With this new SUV, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMI's position as a full range SUV manufacturer. Considering the aspirations and lifestyle of Gen Z customers, Hyundai EXTER will provide unique and exciting experiences for new age customers. Packed with breakthrough technology and advanced features, Hyundai EXTER is going to disrupt the segment while catering to versatile needs of our customers," said Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India. Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India Ltd registered cumulative sales of 58,201 units in April, an increase of 3.5 per cent on a yearly basis.

Of the total sales, 49,701 units were sold domestically and the rest 8,500 units in exports. The company has attributed this growth to the overwhelming response to the recently launched Hyundai VERNA. Hyundai Motor India Ltd achieved the highest ever annual total sales volume (domestic plus exports) of 720,565 units in the just concluded financial year 2022-23 with a yearly growth of 18.0 per cent.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL)is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). Hyundai Motor India presently operates with a network of 1,340 sales points and 1,502 service points across India.

Its model line-up consists of 12 car models across segments, Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N-Line, AURA, VENUE, VENUE N-Line, VERNA, CRETA, ALCAZAR, TUCSON, KONA Electric and all-electric SUV IONIQ 5. (ANI)

