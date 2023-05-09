Left Menu

The legacy continues: Raheja Modern Vivarea set to raise the bar in luxury living

The four-decade legacy and esteemed global reputation of K Raheja Corp has always been committed to delivering exceptional quality homes. Now, the residential arm of K Raheja Corp, K Raheja Corp Homes is dedicated to unveiling its latest creation, Raheja Modern Vivarea. The new project is a breathtaking collection of contemporary apartments that offer world-class amenities and a vision to redefine Mumbai's history.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 12:52 IST
The legacy continues: Raheja Modern Vivarea set to raise the bar in luxury living. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI/GPRC): The four-decade legacy and esteemed global reputation of K Raheja Corp has always been committed to delivering exceptional quality homes. Now, the residential arm of K Raheja Corp, K Raheja Corp Homes is dedicated to unveiling its latest creation, Raheja Modern Vivarea. The new project is a breathtaking collection of contemporary apartments that offer world-class amenities and a vision to redefine Mumbai's history. Located in Mahalaxmi, Raheja Modern Vivarea boasts mesmerizing views of the Arabian Sea and the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The previous success of Artesia had attracted a prestigious and exclusive resident profile, including industrialists, CEOs, promoters, and honorary delegates. Individuals of such calibre have effectively promoted awareness about these properties, garnering attention from Mumbai's influential and prominent personalities. Raheja Vivarea, too, is a home to sophisticated profiles, welcoming an array of impressive high-profile families. The residing fraternity at Vivarea includes notable business and corporate leaders from private equity, banking, and retail sectors, including professionals from HDFC, Aditya Birla Group financial services, Axis Capital, and Tata Housing And Development.

An article published by Marketers Media in June 2019 talked about Mrs Pinky Dalal, Founder and Chairperson of JBCN International School, who moved to Vivarea in 2010. Adding about moving into a new house, she said, "In 2010, we decided to uproot ourselves from Altamount Road to Vivarea, and till now, I think this is one of the best decisions we have taken as a family". Another resident of Vivarea, the then CEO of Ambit Capital, Mr Sanjay Sakhuja, spoke, "The sea is no more than 3-4 km, so the breeze is just amazing. You don't need to put on the fans and air conditioners. You can just open the window and try not to be swept away." Speaking about the presence of Vivarea, the then Country Manager of XTX Markets, Mr Kumar Goradia said, "Overall experience - No hype. No fancy stories, no glossy brochures with people and images that don't exist. There is definitely much more transparency and honesty in the entire process" K Raheja Corp homes have continually upgraded the life for their residents in every way possible. And now, with a history of providing high-profile individuals with top-notch homes, Raheja Modern Vivarea will house a similar resident profile. The plush 3 and 4-bed dual residential buildings of Modern Vivarea are ready to set a new benchmark for an elite living experience. The property is set to light up the skyline with stunning city views that perfectly match the gentry's presence in these spectacular towers.

With the enormous success of Raheja Artesia and Vivarea, the introduction of Raheja Modern Vivarea will add the ultimate crown jewel to South Mumbai's skyline. This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

