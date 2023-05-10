Left Menu

CII signs MoUs with 3 important trade associations of Israel

CII in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, The Ministry of Economy and Industry of Israel, the Embassy of Israel in India, and the Israel Export and International Cooperation Institute organised the special interaction with Eli Cohen, Foreign Minister, Government of Israel, on Tuesday in New Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 11:54 IST
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (Photo/@gssjodhpur). Image Credit: ANI
The Confederation of Indian Industry has signed MoUs with the Manufacturers' Association of Israel, the Israel Export and the International Cooperation Institute, and the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce during the India-Israel Business Forum in New Delhi. CII in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, The Ministry of Economy and Industry of Israel, the Embassy of Israel in India, and the Israel Export and International Cooperation Institute organised the special interaction with Eli Cohen, Foreign Minister, Government of Israel, during the Business Forum held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti, and Eli Cohen, Foreign Minister, Government of Israel, addressed the Business Forum on Tuesday. The minister was accompanied by a high-level 35-member business delegation from Israel. The session was also addressed by Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Past President, CII, Vice-Chairman, Bharti Enterprises; Ron Tomer, President, Manufacturers' Association of Israel, Chairman, Presidium of the Israeli Businesses and Employers Organization; and Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ministry of Jal Shakti, mentioned that India and Israel were not bilateral partners, but strategic partners and the areas of mutual cooperation could be expanded to multiple sectors like water, space, health, energy, food and defence. Highlighting the issue of water in the wake of climate change, he stated that it was pertinent to work together in the water sector. Eli Cohen, Foreign Minister, Israel, mentioned that it was really important to emphasise that Israel and India are strategic partners, who do not compete with each other, but complete each other. He also stated that Israel - India cooperation is mostly found in areas of agriculture and water technology, but their vision is to expand to more sectors like space, artificial intelligence (AI), smart cities, and cybersecurity. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

