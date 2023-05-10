Left Menu

Georgian president says visa-free travel to Russia 'unacceptable'

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 17:03 IST
Salome Zourabichvili Image Credit: Twitter(@Zourabichvili_S)
  • Georgia

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said on Wednesday that Russia's restoration of visa-free travel for Georgian citizens and its lifting of a ban on direct flights were "unacceptable" as long as Moscow continued its invasion of Ukraine.

"Resuming direct flights and lifting the visa ban with Georgia is unacceptable as long as Russia continues its aggression on Ukraine and occupies our territory," she wrote on Twitter.

Zourabichvili is often at loggerheads with the Georgian government but has limited executive powers under the constitution.

