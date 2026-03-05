Ecuador and U.S. Collaborate in Anti-Narco-Terror Operations
Ecuador and the U.S. have launched joint military operations against organized crime in Ecuador. Details are scarce, but the initiative highlights regional cooperation in combating narco-terrorism. The operation is a response to increased violence linked to drug trafficking. Both nations aim to bolster security and peace in Ecuador.
Ecuador and the United States have initiated joint military operations in a significant move against organized crime in Ecuador, as confirmed by the U.S. military.
The U.S. Southern Command described the mission as a substantial demonstration of commitment from Latin American and Caribbean partners to eliminate narco-terrorism. While details about the operation's scope and location remain undisclosed, a brief video shows coordinated efforts on the ground.
The initiative comes amidst rising violence linked to the drug trade, with Ecuador serving as a critical node in global narcotics logistics. President Daniel Noboa emphasizes enhanced safety and cooperation with international allies as key priorities.
