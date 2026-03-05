Ecuador and U.S. Collaborate in Anti-Narco-Terror Operations

Ecuador and the United States have initiated joint military operations in a significant move against organized crime in Ecuador, as confirmed by the U.S. military.

The U.S. Southern Command described the mission as a substantial demonstration of commitment from Latin American and Caribbean partners to eliminate narco-terrorism. While details about the operation's scope and location remain undisclosed, a brief video shows coordinated efforts on the ground.

The initiative comes amidst rising violence linked to the drug trade, with Ecuador serving as a critical node in global narcotics logistics. President Daniel Noboa emphasizes enhanced safety and cooperation with international allies as key priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)