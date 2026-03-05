Left Menu

U.S. Pledges Support to Turkey Amid Iranian Missile Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured Turkey of Washington's full backing after Iranian missile attacks targeted Turkish airspace. NATO defenses intercepted the threat, and Rubio condemned the violation of Turkey's sovereignty during a conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Marco Rubio

In a steadfast show of alliances, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed American support for Turkey following aggressive missile actions by Iran. The U.S. State Department released a statement detailing Rubio's conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The department reported that NATO air defenses successfully neutralized an Iranian ballistic missile threat targeting Turkish airspace—a high-tension incident underscoring regional instability.

Rubio bilaterally decried the breach of Turkey's sovereign territory as unacceptable, promising continued diplomatic and strategic backing from the United States, further solidifying NATO's role in maintaining regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

