U.S. Pledges Support to Turkey Amid Iranian Missile Tensions
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured Turkey of Washington's full backing after Iranian missile attacks targeted Turkish airspace. NATO defenses intercepted the threat, and Rubio condemned the violation of Turkey's sovereignty during a conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
In a steadfast show of alliances, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed American support for Turkey following aggressive missile actions by Iran. The U.S. State Department released a statement detailing Rubio's conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
The department reported that NATO air defenses successfully neutralized an Iranian ballistic missile threat targeting Turkish airspace—a high-tension incident underscoring regional instability.
Rubio bilaterally decried the breach of Turkey's sovereign territory as unacceptable, promising continued diplomatic and strategic backing from the United States, further solidifying NATO's role in maintaining regional security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marco Rubio
- Turkey
- Iran
- missile
- airspace
- NATO
- support
- U.S. State Department
- Hakan Fidan
- security
ALSO READ
NATO Condemns Iran's Missile Targeting of Turkey
NATO's First Defensive Strike: Tensions Rise with Iran Missile Interception
Trump Claims U.S. Support for Strikes on Iran
Airspace Restrictions Disrupt Over 500 IndiGo Flights to Middle East
NATO Intercepts Iranian Missile, Raising Tensions in Middle East