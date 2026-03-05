U.S. Pledges Support to Turkey Amid Iranian Missile Tensions

In a steadfast show of alliances, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed American support for Turkey following aggressive missile actions by Iran. The U.S. State Department released a statement detailing Rubio's conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The department reported that NATO air defenses successfully neutralized an Iranian ballistic missile threat targeting Turkish airspace—a high-tension incident underscoring regional instability.

Rubio bilaterally decried the breach of Turkey's sovereign territory as unacceptable, promising continued diplomatic and strategic backing from the United States, further solidifying NATO's role in maintaining regional security.

