U.S. Praises Venezuelan Leadership as Oil Flow Resumes

U.S. President Donald Trump commended Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez for her efforts in facilitating the flow of oil from Venezuela. Trump highlighted the cooperation between the U.S. and Venezuela as noteworthy. His remarks followed a meeting between U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Rodriguez.

Updated: 05-03-2026 01:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 01:56 IST
Donald Trump

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump praised Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez for her commendable efforts in advancing the oil flow from Venezuela. Trump's remarks emphasized the cooperation between both nations.

The statement, posted on Truth Social, highlighted the professionalism and dedication evident in the interactions between U.S. representatives and Venezuelan officials.

This development comes after a meeting between U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Rodriguez in Venezuela, showcasing a significant diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

