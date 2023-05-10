Left Menu

Now, video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

DMRCs Operations Maintenance Act in fact lists out indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59, it said.The DMRC appealed to commuters to refrain from indulging in such obscene activities and maintain social etiquettedecorum while travelling in a mass public transport system like the Delhi Metro.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 23:55 IST
Now, video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral
  • Country:
  • India

A video of a young couple kissing each other while sitting on the floor of a metro coach has gone viral on social media, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to issue an appeal to its commuters to ''refrain from indulging in such obscene activities''. The DMRC has also requested to commuters to report such incidents to the ''nearest available metro staff/CISF immediately, so that appropriate action can be taken''.

Internet users have reacted with anger and humour. In the video, the girl is seen lying in the lap of the male youth sitting on the floor of a metro coach and soon they begin to get intimate, with the man planting kisses on her lips.

The undated video has enraged many social media users who have urged DMRC to take action against the couple, while some have questioned the idea of filming the act.

A few social media users have reacted in a humorous veins, saying that he was ''giving CPR to her, what is wrong with that?''.

Many videos filmed in the Delhi Metro coaches have gone viral in the last few months.

Meanwhile, the DMRC, in a statement, said that it ''expects its commuters to behave responsibly while using the Delhi Metro and follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society''.

''Commuters should not indulge in any indecent/obscene activity that may cause discomfort or could offend the sensibilities of other fellow commuters. DMRC's Operations & Maintenance Act in fact lists out indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59,'' it said.

The DMRC appealed to commuters to ''refrain from indulging in such obscene activities and maintain social etiquette/decorum while travelling in a mass public transport system like the Delhi Metro''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023