Now, video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

A video of a young couple kissing each other while sitting on the floor of a metro coach has gone viral on social media, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to issue an appeal to its commuters to ''refrain from indulging in such obscene activities''. The DMRC has also requested to commuters to report such incidents to the ''nearest available metro staff/CISF immediately, so that appropriate action can be taken''.

Internet users have reacted with anger and humour. In the video, the girl is seen lying in the lap of the male youth sitting on the floor of a metro coach and soon they begin to get intimate, with the man planting kisses on her lips.

The undated video has enraged many social media users who have urged DMRC to take action against the couple, while some have questioned the idea of filming the act.

A few social media users have reacted in a humorous veins, saying that he was ''giving CPR to her, what is wrong with that?''.

Many videos filmed in the Delhi Metro coaches have gone viral in the last few months.

Meanwhile, the DMRC, in a statement, said that it ''expects its commuters to behave responsibly while using the Delhi Metro and follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society''.

''Commuters should not indulge in any indecent/obscene activity that may cause discomfort or could offend the sensibilities of other fellow commuters. DMRC's Operations & Maintenance Act in fact lists out indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59,'' it said.

The DMRC appealed to commuters to ''refrain from indulging in such obscene activities and maintain social etiquette/decorum while travelling in a mass public transport system like the Delhi Metro''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)