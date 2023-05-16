Enhanced cooperation in digital, clean tech will help achieve shared vision of India, Europe: Commerce Minister Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said enhanced cooperation in digital and clean technology will help achieve India and Europe's shared vision of a sustainable future. The commerce minister was speaking after a stakeholder meeting which was held in Brussels along with the European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Prior to this, the commerce minister was at a business meeting organised by the Federation of Enterprises in Belgium (FEB) on Monday (local time) was held at the Federation office. The minister is on a two-day visit to Brussels to attend the first Ministerial meeting of India-European Union Trade and Technology Council (TTC). Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in its keynote address emphasised India's tremendous growth going forward, that he said the country has "over 10X growth potential in the next 25 years which would reinforce its position as the fastest-growing large economy and focus on 4Ts of trade, technology, tourism and talent".

He also said it would reinforce India's ambitious mission for sustainability and renewable energy, evidenced by its performance of achieving Paris Agreements targets in 2021 itself - nine years ahead of schedule, etc. The commerce minister was delivering a keynote address during a business meeting organised by the Federation of Enterprises in Belgium (FEB) and the meeting on Monday (local time) was held at the Federation office. The minister is on a two-day visit to Brussels to attend the first Ministerial meeting of India-European Union Trade and Technology Council (TTC).

This was followed by roundtable discussions which included testimonials from Belgium enterprises which are present and operating in India, testimonials from Indian and foreign companies present in Belgium and remarks from business organisations present during the meeting, according to a statement released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday. The issues discussed during the roundtable include tariff and duties, protection of intellectual property rights (IPR), investments, need for regulations in the waste management sector, reducing regulatory compliances, zero carbon technology and green financing, offshore wind systems, etc. (ANI)

