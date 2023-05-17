Left Menu

Motor racing-Italian minister calls for Formula One race to be postponed because of weather

Motor racing-Italian minister calls for Formula One race to be postponed because of weather
Matteo Salvini Image Credit: Twitter (@matteosalvinimi)
  • Country:
  • Italy

This weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix race in Imola should be postponed because of deadly storms in northern Italy, Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday.

Salvini said in a statement it was "imperative to concentrate all efforts on coping with the emergency", including avoiding a traffic overload in the area, which has been battered by bad weather in recent days.

 

