Motor racing-Italian minister calls for Formula One race to be postponed because of weather

This weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix race in Imola should be postponed because of deadly storms in northern Italy, Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday.

Salvini said in a statement it was "imperative to concentrate all efforts on coping with the emergency", including avoiding a traffic overload in the area, which has been battered by bad weather in recent days.

