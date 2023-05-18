Left Menu

Airtel Payments Bank's FY23 profit rises over two-fold to Rs 21.7 cr, revenue up at Rs 1,291 cr

Airtel Payments Bank on Thursday said that its profit has more than doubled to Rs 21.7 crore in the financial year 2022-23.The company had posted a profit of Rs 9.2 crore in 2021-22.The revenue of Airtel Payments Bank grew 37 per cent to Rs 1,291 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23 from Rs 941 crore in the FY22.This year has been a stellar year in our growth journey.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 16:42 IST
Airtel Payments Bank's FY23 profit rises over two-fold to Rs 21.7 cr, revenue up at Rs 1,291 cr
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Airtel Payments Bank on Thursday said that its profit has more than doubled to Rs 21.7 crore in the financial year 2022-23.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 9.2 crore in 2021-22.

The revenue of Airtel Payments Bank grew 37 per cent to Rs 1,291 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23 from Rs 941 crore in the FY22.

''This year has been a stellar year in our growth journey. Our trusted brand and innovative products, backed by unmatched distribution reach and technology, position us well to accelerate our growth further. Our strong performance is a validation of the payments bank model and its role in serving the digital and financial inclusion needs of the country,'' Airtel Payments Bank MD and CEO Anubrata Biswas said in a statement.

Airtel Payments Bank said that it registered a 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth in the January-March 2023 period with revenues of Rs 379 crore.

The Bank now has 54.7 million monthly transacting users and a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 2,01,500 crore.

The payments bank said that it recorded growth across all three core business segments -- the urban digital consumer, the rural underbanked, and industries and businesses.

''The Bank registered a strong uptake for its diversified product offerings like digital payments, money transfers, insurance, referral credit, collection management services and more. Airtel Payments Bank now processes over 7 billion annualised transactions across its platforms, making it the fastest-growing digital bank,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
4
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023