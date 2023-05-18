WNS Files Fiscal 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Left Menu

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India New York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS the Company, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM solutions, announced the filing of the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission the SEC.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced the filing of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Annual Report was filed with the SEC on May 16, 2023. The document is also available on the Company’s website at www.wns.com. Shareholders may request a printed copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending a written request to the Company Secretary, Mourant Secretaries (Jersey) Limited, of 22 Grenville Street, St Helier, Jersey JE4 8PX, Channel Islands (attention: Michael Lynam, telephone: +44 1534 676 091; or Gopi Krishnan, email: Gopi.Krishnan@wns.com).

About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2023, WNS had 59,755 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com.

 

