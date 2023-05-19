Euro zone bond yields set for biggest weekly rise in over a month

Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Friday but on track for their biggest weekly gain since mid-April, driven by a bout of optimism about the U.S. debt ceiling and strong economic data.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last up 2 basis points (bps) at 2.429%. It has risen 16 bps since Monday, the biggest increase since the week ending April 14. Investors had bought government bonds - pushing their yields lower - due to fears about the U.S. debt ceiling stand-off.

Yet a commitment from Democrats and Republicans this week to strike a deal on raising the $31.4 trillion borrowing limit, and avoid default, has improved the mood in markets. "There are more hopes now that it could be solved so that is boosting sentiment and lifting rates, and also affecting stock markets," said Jussi Hiljanen, head of European rates strategy at lender SEB.

The U.S. S&P 500 stock index has risen 1.79% so far this week. Europe's Stoxx 600 was up 0.46% for the week as of Friday. Italy's 10-year yield was roughly flat on Friday at 4.302%, putting it on track for a weekly increase of 13 bps.

Germany's 2-year yield, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, was down 1 bp at 2.778%. It has risen 16 bps this week. Strong economic data has helped pushed up bond yields, and has caused some central bankers to publicly make the case for more rate hikes.

U.S. jobless claims fell more than expected last week and the Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing business survey for May also beat expectations, data showed on Thursday. On Friday, data showed that German producer prices rose in April, defying expectations of a fall.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan on Thursday said she was concerned inflation was not cooling fast enough to allow the Fed to pause rate hikes in June. Some ECB officials have made similar noises recently, with Joachim Nagel last week saying May's interest rate hike - which took rates to 3.25% - would not be the last.

Investors are due to hear from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde, and ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel later on Friday. Ratings agency Moody's will review its credit rating of Italy after the market closes on Friday. There is a chance it could be downgraded to "junk", although analysts say this is unlikely.

Investors were sanguine on Friday, however, with the closely watched spread between Italian and German 10-year yields steady at 186 bps.

