China central bank says fundamentals of economic stability unchanged
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 15:41 IST
- Country:
- China
The fundamentals of China's economic stability and long-term improvement have not changed, China's central bank said in its 2022 financial stability report on Friday.
China will actively promote the establishment of the financial stability guarantee fund, and enhance the stability of total credit growth, the People's Bank of China said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- People's Bank of China
- China
Advertisement