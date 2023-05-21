Woman pilgrim dies, 24 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Reasi

A 27-year-old woman was killed and 24 people were injured when a Rajasthan-bound bus carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police of Jammu zone Mukesh Singh, quoting eyewitnesses, said the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle due to a sharp curve, rubbishing the claim by some terror groups on social media that it was a terror act.

The accident took place near Moori on the outskirts of Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous shrine atop Trikuta hills, around 1 pm, the officials said.

A total of 30 passengers, including women and children, were travelling in the vehicle on their return journey after offering prayers at the shrine.

Rescuers comprising local volunteers and police teams rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and evacuated the injured to Community Health Centre Katra, where Nitika of Jaipur was declared brought dead, the officials said.

They said 11 of the 24 injured persons were later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

In a message, ADGP Singh said, ''Some terror groups on social media sites are claiming it as terror incident. There is no terror angle. As per the version of driver and passengers/eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a sharp curve and overspeeding resulting in the accident.''

