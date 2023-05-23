Google Pay rolls out support for RuPay credit cards on UPI for Indian users

Tapping into the growing popularity of Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Google Pay in conjunction with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday announced the capability for users to make UPI payments with RuPay credit cards. With this development, users can link their RuPay credit cards with Google Pay to seamlessly pay at all online and offline merchants where RuPay credit cards are accepted.

This feature is now available to RuPay credit card holders of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India. More banks will follow suit shortly. To activate, users need to add the RuPay credit card to Google Pay. Users can tap on the "RuPay credit card on UPI" option in their profile and select the bank which issued their RuPay credit card.

Thereafter, users will need to set a unique UPI PIN by entering the last six digits of the card number and expiry, and then entering the OTP from their bank. The statement from Google said users are ready to pay merchants on UPI with their RuPay credit card. "They will enter the set UPI PIN, the same way they do for other UPI transactions," it added. Sharath Bulusu, Director of Product Management from Google, said, "Google Pay is a partner to India's financial ecosystem -- enabling millions of users to safely and conveniently make digital payments every day... This feature will give Google Pay users more flexibility and choice in making payments, and will drive greater adoption of digital payments in the country."

Nalin Bansal, Chief Relationship Management and Key Initiatives, Corporate Business from NPCI, said, "The integration of RuPay Credit Card on UPI delivers a remarkable user experience seamlessly combining the convenience of UPI with the benefits of RuPay Credit Card." Bansal said, "We believe this service will mature to provide access to digital credit on demand and consumers will be able to make payments by taking benefit of the inherent security and availability of UPI network across both offline and online platforms."

In recent years, India has witnessed a huge rise in the number of transactions made through UPI. NPCI reported a massive jump in monthly transaction count as the UPI transactions touched 8.7 billion in March 2023. To further bolster growth of digital payments in the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed linking of RuPay credit cards to the UPI platform in June 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)