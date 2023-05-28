Left Menu

Iraq announces plans for USD 17 billion transportation project linking Asia to Europe

with brotherly and friendly nations. The countries participating in Saturdays conference agreed to establish joint technical committees to move the project forward.Iraqs relations with the Gulf countries have been strained in recent decades, as Iran-backed militias rose in prominence in Iraq in the wake of the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein and opened a power vacuum in the country.However, there have been signs of improving relations with the countrys neighbours.

PTI | Irbil | Updated: 28-05-2023 02:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 02:28 IST
Iraq announces plans for USD 17 billion transportation project linking Asia to Europe

Iraq's prime minister on Saturday announced plans for a USD 17 billion regional transportation project intended to facilitate the flow of goods from Asia to Europe.

The announcement was made at a one-day conference in Baghdad that convened transport ministers and representatives from Iraq, the Gulf countries, Turkey, Iran, Syria, and Jordan.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said the planned Development Road project would facilitate the movement of goods from the Gulf to Europe by way of the Grand Faw Port in Basra, in southern Iraq, which would be connected to Turkey, then to Europe, through a network of railways and highways.

A centrepiece of the project will be the development of the Grand Faw Port and a "smart industrial city" adjacent to it, al-Sudani said.

The planned project, which would involve the construction of about 1,200 km (about 745 miles) of railways and highways, will be "an economic lifeline and a promising opportunity for the convergence of interests, history, and cultures," said al-Sudani, adding it will "make our countries a source for modern industries and goods." He did not say how the project would be financed but noted that Iraq would "rely heavily on cooperation... with brotherly and friendly nations." The countries participating in Saturday's conference agreed to establish joint technical committees to move the project forward.

Iraq's relations with the Gulf countries have been strained in recent decades, as Iran-backed militias rose in prominence in Iraq in the wake of the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein and opened a power vacuum in the country.

However, there have been signs of improving relations with the country's neighbours. In January, Iraq hosted the eight-nation Arabian Gulf Cup in Basra, the first international soccer tournament the country had hosted in more than four decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023