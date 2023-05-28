Explosions rock Kyiv in Russia's night raid, air defence downs targets, mayor says

Explosions shook the Ukrainian capital in early hours on Sunday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, adding that information was being clarified and defence systems were downing air targets.

"Blasts in Kyiv," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Information is being clarified. Details later. Anti-aircraft defence working in the region, there are downed targets."

Reuters' witnesses reported several blasts after air alerts were issued for Kyiv and a large swath of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)