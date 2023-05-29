Left Menu

10 people killed in road accident in Mysuru

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 29-05-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 17:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ten people died and at least three persons were injured in a road accident involving a car and private bus in T Narasipura taluk here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Kuruburu village on Kollegala-T Narasipura main road.

According to sources, the car has been completely crushed due to the impact of the accident in what seems to be a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

The injured have been rushed to various hospitals and are being treated for injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

