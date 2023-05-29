Left Menu

3 killed, 1 missing after vehicle rolls down hilly road in J-K's Doda

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 19:41 IST
  Country:
  India

Three persons were allegedly killed and one was reportedly missing after their vehicle skidded off the road and rolled 300 feet down on the bank of river Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, officials said. The mishap took place on the Batote-Kishtwar highway at Raggi nallah, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Abdul Qayoom said three bodies have been recovered.

While one person is injured another is reportedly missing, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

