Modern Pythian Games Introduces Blind and Disabled Cricket as Featured Sport

SRV Media New Delhi [India], May 30: First Annual general meeting of the Pythian Council of India was held at Hotel Lalit in New Delhi on 27th May 2023. The Pythian Council of India, an apex organization of Pythian Games in India and a pioneering organization dedicated to promoting arts, culture, and traditional sports, has announced an array of exciting events set to captivate audiences across the nation. Under the visionary leadership of Bijender Goel, founder of the Modern Pythian Games, the Council aims to revive and celebrate India's rich heritage while providing a global platform for traditional cultural games and activities.

Bijender Goel, Founder of the Modern Pythian Games, welcomed the representatives from eighteen states and announced the inclusion of Blind and disabled cricket into the charter of Modern Pythian Games. He also added that the International Pythian Council is making arrangements with Radiant Sports Management to organize events for Blind and disabled cricket, various traditional games, and Pythian festivals of Arts, Cultures, and Traditional Cultural Games. Goel made these announcements recently. - July 2023: Two-day Corporate Event at Mahabalipuram

The Pythian Council of India will host a prestigious two-day corporate event at Mahabalipuram in July 2023. These gatherings promise to be a unique opportunity for corporate leaders and professionals to engage, network, and explore new avenues for collaboration. - Coming Months: Pythian Festival of Arts, Culture, and Traditional Sports

The National Executive Board has decided to celebrate the Pythian Festival of Arts, Culture, and Traditional Sports in multiple cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Shimla, and Srinagar. This series of events will showcase the diverse artistic talents and traditional games cherished by communities throughout the country. - December 2023: Pythian Polo League in Mumbai

Prepare for an exhilarating display of equestrian prowess as the Pythian Polo League gallops into Mumbai in December 2023. This thrilling tournament will bring together skilled polo players from around the world, delivering a spectacle of sport and camaraderie. - January 2024: 1st International Pythian Awards for Excellence

Recognizing outstanding achievements in the fields of peace, arts, culture, and traditional sports, the 1st International Pythian Awards will take place in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, in January 2024. This prestigious event will honor individuals and organizations that have made remarkable contributions to their respective domains. - October 2023: Pythian Council Joins International Military Festival

The Pythian Council of India has received a generous proposal from the United Services of India (USI), a renowned think tank of the Indian Military. As a result, the Council decided to part with USI in organizing the International Military Festival in October 2023 in Udaipur, Rajasthan further strengthening its commitment to fostering peace, unity, and cultural exchange. Aushim Khetarpal, Vice President of the International Pythian Council, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Pythian Global Peace Awards, set to be announced in January 2024. These awards will recognize individuals and organizations that have dedicated themselves to the pursuit of peace on a global scale.

B.H. Anil Kumar, President of the Pythian Council of India, shared the Council's plans for the First Pythian National Games, scheduled for September and October 2024. Kumar also conveyed his gratitude to K. Lakshminarayanan, Honourable Tourism Minister of Puducherry, for approving the hosting of the inaugural Pythian Games. The Pythian Council of India's ambitious agenda was praised by Vasileios Syros, Greek Chair at Jawaharlal Nehru University, who commended Bijender Goel's efforts in uniting arts, culture, and sports on a global platform.

Rajesh Jogpal, IAS, Secretary General of the Pythian Council of India, highlighted the Council's commitment to empowering states and creating a self-sustainable model for events. Jogpal emphasized the revival of traditional sports and games, along with promoting various art forms, as integral aspects of India's cultural heritage. Jogpal further revealed the extensive range of traditional games and martial arts that will be celebrated under the Modern Pythian Games banner, such as Circle Kabaddi, Mallar Kambh, Spear Throw, Chaturanga, Jalli Kattu, and Kalaripayattu, among others.

The Pythian Council of India aims to establish a harmonious union of tradition and innovation, drawing inspiration from the ancient Greek Pythian Games. With global trademark rights and a shared historical background with the Olympic Games, the Modern Pythian Games epitomize the fusion of traditional games and artistic activities. As the Pythian Council of India forges ahead with its mission, it invites individuals, organizations, and communities to join this remarkable journey of cultural enrichment and celebration.

(RAFIQ MASOODI, IBS ) Head- Communication

The Modern Pythian Games, founded by Bijender Goel, is a contemporary interpretation of the ancient Greek Pythian Games. Unlike the Olympics, which focus solely on sports, the Modern Pythian Games embrace a fusion of traditional games, arts, and cultures. They serve as a platform to preserve and promote cultural legacies. The Pythian Games were part of the four Pan Hellenic Games in ancient Greece and coexisted with the Olympics from 582 B.C. to 394 A.D. However, while the Olympics exclusively emphasized sports, the Pythian Games encompassed a broader spectrum of artistic and sporting activities.

The revival of the Modern Pythian Games occurred in 2022 under the leadership of Bijender Goel, making India the intellectual property rights holder for the "Pythian Games." This initiative aims to provide a global platform for traditional cultural games and celebrate the convergence of arts, cultures, and traditional sports. By drawing inspiration from the ancient Greek Pythian Games and aligning with the United Nations' agenda to promote traditional cultural games and cultures, the Modern Pythian Games strive to create a space where diverse traditions and artistic expressions can flourish.

