Left Menu

Sri Lanka Revives Stalled Corruption Cases Against Former Regime

Sri Lanka's parliament was informed that 65 out of 102 corruption cases withdrawn between 2019 and 2024 have been refiled. Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya assured that all stalled actions against former regime members will be revived. This initiative follows President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's anti-corruption agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:28 IST
Sri Lanka Revives Stalled Corruption Cases Against Former Regime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's parliament announced on Friday that 65 out of 102 previously withdrawn corruption cases have been recently refiled. Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya stated that actions against former government officials accused of wrongdoings would be resumed without sparing anyone, including former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Cases were initially dropped on technicalities between 2019 and 2024, but the new government has taken steps to revive investigations, with three more cases under review and 34 not pursued further, as reported by Prime Minister Amarasuriya.

Opposition claims regarding the unrevived case of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for bribery and corruption surfaced. Meanwhile, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's administration, elected in 2024, has been proactive in pursuing anti-corruption measures, as indicated by recent high-profile arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo Condemns Military Diplomacy, Urges Human Rights Protection

Pope Leo Condemns Military Diplomacy, Urges Human Rights Protection

 Global
2
King Kazu: The Ageless Soccer Legend Continues His Journey

King Kazu: The Ageless Soccer Legend Continues His Journey

 Japan
3
Kyvex Bolsters Leadership with Strategic Appointments in AI Expansion

Kyvex Bolsters Leadership with Strategic Appointments in AI Expansion

 India
4
BJP Promises Transformation in Bhiwandi's Powerloom Sector Ahead of Municipal Polls

BJP Promises Transformation in Bhiwandi's Powerloom Sector Ahead of Municipa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026