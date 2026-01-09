Sri Lanka Revives Stalled Corruption Cases Against Former Regime

Sri Lanka's parliament announced on Friday that 65 out of 102 previously withdrawn corruption cases have been recently refiled. Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya stated that actions against former government officials accused of wrongdoings would be resumed without sparing anyone, including former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Cases were initially dropped on technicalities between 2019 and 2024, but the new government has taken steps to revive investigations, with three more cases under review and 34 not pursued further, as reported by Prime Minister Amarasuriya.

Opposition claims regarding the unrevived case of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for bribery and corruption surfaced. Meanwhile, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's administration, elected in 2024, has been proactive in pursuing anti-corruption measures, as indicated by recent high-profile arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)