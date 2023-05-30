Left Menu

FM reviews progress of infra projects under NICDIT

FM Smt. nsitharaman sought the support of the States to resolve the issues in operationalising the IndustrialCorridors such as expediting land acquisition, facilitating the implementation of external infrastructure linkages, etc, a tweet said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:13 IST
FM reviews progress of infra projects under NICDIT

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday reviewed the progress of projects under the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT). NICDIT seeks to create greenfield smart industrial cities with sustainable 'plug n play' and information and communications technology ICT-enabled utilities. It is within the overall framework of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan NMP. It aims to create quality infrastructure and keep land parcels ready for allotment to attract investments in the manufacturing sector and position India strongly in Global Value Chains (GVCs).

This is the second meeting of the apex monitoring authority of the NICDIT organised in hybrid mode here.

During the review, Special Secretary DPIIT apprised that as per the directions of the Finance Minister in the previous meeting, round table conferences, road shows and meetings with international associations are being organised at different places with the support of states and special purpose vehicles (SPVs).

''For the development of Industrial Corridor nodes, multi-modal connectivity is being provided by different Ministries of Govt. of India under various flagship schemes like #Bharatmala, #Sagarmala, National Waterways, Dedicated Freight Corridors, National Gas Grid, etc,'' the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

The meeting was also attended by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Shipping Minister Sarbanand Sonwal, and Niti Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery, with the participation of 16 states in dual mode, besides senior officials from various ministries.

''FM Smt.@nsitharaman emphasised importance of #FIRE i.e. Freight corridors, Industrial corridors, Railways and Expressways to further ignite #industrialisation & economic development in India for realising PM Shri@narendramodi's vision of #ViksitBharat by 2047,'' another tweet said.

During the meeting, Sitharaman urged that there should be no politicisation of economic development and that all States should work collectively as Team India to iron out the issues in developing industrial corridors. ''FM Smt.@nsitharaman sought the support of the States to resolve the issues in operationalising the #IndustrialCorridors such as expediting land acquisition, facilitating the implementation of external #infrastructure linkages, etc,'' a tweet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report

Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023