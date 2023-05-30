FM reviews progress of infra projects under NICDIT

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday reviewed the progress of projects under the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT). NICDIT seeks to create greenfield smart industrial cities with sustainable 'plug n play' and information and communications technology ICT-enabled utilities. It is within the overall framework of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan NMP. It aims to create quality infrastructure and keep land parcels ready for allotment to attract investments in the manufacturing sector and position India strongly in Global Value Chains (GVCs).

This is the second meeting of the apex monitoring authority of the NICDIT organised in hybrid mode here.

During the review, Special Secretary DPIIT apprised that as per the directions of the Finance Minister in the previous meeting, round table conferences, road shows and meetings with international associations are being organised at different places with the support of states and special purpose vehicles (SPVs).

''For the development of Industrial Corridor nodes, multi-modal connectivity is being provided by different Ministries of Govt. of India under various flagship schemes like #Bharatmala, #Sagarmala, National Waterways, Dedicated Freight Corridors, National Gas Grid, etc,'' the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

The meeting was also attended by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Shipping Minister Sarbanand Sonwal, and Niti Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery, with the participation of 16 states in dual mode, besides senior officials from various ministries.

''FM Smt.@nsitharaman emphasised importance of #FIRE i.e. Freight corridors, Industrial corridors, Railways and Expressways to further ignite #industrialisation & economic development in India for realising PM Shri@narendramodi's vision of #ViksitBharat by 2047,'' another tweet said.

During the meeting, Sitharaman urged that there should be no politicisation of economic development and that all States should work collectively as Team India to iron out the issues in developing industrial corridors. ''FM Smt.@nsitharaman sought the support of the States to resolve the issues in operationalising the #IndustrialCorridors such as expediting land acquisition, facilitating the implementation of external #infrastructure linkages, etc,'' a tweet said.

