Regulator DGCA simplifies process for heliport license approval

Applicants desirous of obtaining a license or authorization are required to submit an online application to DGCA through the eGCA portal.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:16 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has simplified the process for the grant of heliport license. The applications for NOC/Clearance to five external organizations that include the Ministry of Home and other ministers can be now routed through a single tab on the relevant portal. DGCA grants heliport licenses to the heliports at the surface level as well as at elevated or rooftops of the buildings in compliance with aircraft rules.

Applicants desirous of obtaining a license or authorization are required to submit an online application to DGCA through the eGCA portal. Earlier, before submitting the online applications, applicants were required to apply to the following five organizations through online or physical mode to obtain NOC or Clearance Ministry of Home, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Environment and Forest, Airport Authority of India and Local Administration.

The existing process has now been simplified and a separate tab has been provided in the applicant's eGCA profile. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has laid a special focus on ease of doing business. The eGCA (e-Governance in Directorate General of Civil Aviation) portal was launched in November 2021 with an aim to enhance the efficiency of the various services provided by the civil aviation regulator DGCA. (ANI)

