DGCA simplifies application process for heliport license

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:28 IST
Aviation regulator DGCA has simplified the application process for heliport licenses, and applicants can now seek clearances through a single window on the regulator's portal.

Earlier, applicants had to seek NOC (No Objection Certificate)/ clearance from five entities before submitting online applications for heliport licenses.

The entities are the home ministry, defence ministry, environment and forest ministry, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the local administration concerned.

Now, the applications for NOC/ clearance can be routed to the five entities through a single window provided on the eGCA portal, an official release said on Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grants heliport license/ operational authorisation to the heliports at the surface level as well as at elevated/rooftop of buildings.

Applicants are required to submit an online application through the regulator's eGCA portal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

