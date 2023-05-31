Left Menu

Bank of Italy chief calls for minimum wage to improve social justice

Italian wages have recorded some of the weakest growth in Europe over the past 25 years in real terms, the head of the central bank said on Wednesday, backing the introduction of a minimum wage to address social inequalities. In a high profile speech, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, who steps down this year, also spoke of the role that well managed migration could play in helping to offset the impact of Italy's low birth rate on the economy over the next two decades.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 31-05-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 14:42 IST
Bank of Italy chief calls for minimum wage to improve social justice
Ignazio Visco Image Credit: Twitter (@bancaditalia)
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian wages have recorded some of the weakest growth in Europe over the past 25 years in real terms, the head of the central bank said on Wednesday, backing the introduction of a minimum wage to address social inequalities.

In a high profile speech, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, who steps down this year, also spoke of the role that well managed migration could play in helping to offset the impact of Italy's low birth rate on the economy over the next two decades. Visco's comments on the minimum wage contrast with the position of the right-wing administration of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who at the weekend said such a measure was only good in theory but could easily backfire in practice.

Visco, however, spoke at length of the problems of the jobs market in Italy, where short-term contracts have propped up employment levels but offer low wages. He noted that a fifth of young workers were still on temporary contracts even after being in a job for five years.

"Too many, not just the young, do not have official jobs or, if they do, are not offered adequate contractual conditions, as in the other major countries," Visco said. "Introducing a well-designed minimum wage system could be the response to non-trivial demands for social justice."

Visco also said the European Central Bank must tread a narrow path in avoiding either an insufficient monetary policy tightening that would cause inflation expectations to rise or an excessive restriction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023