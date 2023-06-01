MG Motor India retail sales up 25 pc to 5,006 units in May
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 09:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 09:25 IST
MG Motor India on Thursday reported 25 per cent rise in retail sales at 5,006 units in May compared to the same month last year.
The company had sold 4,008 units in May 2022.
MG Motor India in a statement said it remains optimistic about growth and meeting the rising customer demand through various ongoing and planned production and operational initiatives.
The growth in sales of ZS EV and the positive response to the recently launched mini electric car Comet EV further encourage the company's stance towards electric mobility, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Comet EV
- ZS EV
- MG Motor India
- MG Motor
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India remains a bright spot, economy expected to grow 6.7% in 2024: UN
Unconventional fish species, a warm Arabian Sea change community patterns in Indian fisheries
India, EU to coordinate within Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence
State media reports Chinese fishing boat sinks in Indian Ocean; 39 on board missing
39 people missing as Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean