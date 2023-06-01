Left Menu

World Bank approves US$255M loan to provide agricultural support for climate-resilient rice production in Hunan province

China is the world’s largest rice producer and consumer. Rice is a major contributor to methane emissions, accounting for 16% of China’s emissions of the gas.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 11:34 IST
World Bank approves US$255M loan to provide agricultural support for climate-resilient rice production in Hunan province
Image Courtesy: Asian Development Bank (ADB) Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved a US$255 million loan today to support a program that will reduce methane emissions, improve irrigation and drainage services, and provide agricultural support for climate-resilient rice production in Hunan province, China’s largest rice production area.

The Methane-Reducing and Water-Saving Paddy Rice Program for Results (Hunan) contributes to global public goods, in particular climate change mitigation, and creation of replicable and scalable knowledge and experiences for China and other rice-growing countries globally by developing a sustainable model for rice-growing.

China is the world’s largest rice producer and consumer. Rice is a major contributor to methane emissions, accounting for 16% of China’s emissions of the gas. Lessons from the World Bank-supported program will inform scale up of low-methane and water-saving rice production in Hunan and policymaking in other parts of the country. The program is anchored in the government’s Hunan High Standard Farmland Construction Program (HSFCP) which seeks to reduce methane emissions while also improving the climate resilience of rice production. The program will strengthen the Provincial government’s management system for sustainable and low-methane paddy rice production.

“The Methane-Reducing and Water-Saving Paddy Rice Program will provide innovative solutions to promote climate mitigation in China’s agriculture sector,” said Mara Warwick, World Bank Country Director for China, Mongolia, and Korea. “The program provides an integrated approach that will benefit the farmers and the environment, and deliver global benefits by creating incentives for behavior change.”

The World Bank-supported program is a Program for Results (PforR) operation, Program financing over five years is expected to be US$1.24 billion, of which US$988 million will be financed by the Chinese government and US$255 million by a World Bank International Bank for Reconstruction and Development Loan.

The program is in line with the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for China for FY2020 to 2025, which aims to help China promote greener growth and contribute to global public goods, in particular reducing greenhouse gas emissions and generating replicable global knowledge. In line with the World Bank Group’s efforts to address China’s interrelated climate and development challenges, the program will enhance the climate resilience and low-carbon development in rural areas, as well as contribute to reducing food system-related greenhouse gas emissions, as highlighted in the recent China Country Climate and Development Report.

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023