Investor Benko's Signa sells Kika/Leiner furniture chain

Austrian real estate investor Rene Benko's Signa Group announced on Thursday it was selling the properties of furniture chain Kika/Leiner to real estate firm Supernova Invest, saying it was pulling out of the business for strategic reasons.

The business operations of Kika/Leiner will be taken over by the investment company of its former managing director, Hermann Wieser.

Signa did not disclose the price of the deal.

