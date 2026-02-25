Striders Impex Limited: Riding the Growth Wave with Upcoming IPO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Striders Impex Limited, a rising player in the toys and kids' merchandise market, is poised to enter the public market with its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on February 26, 2026. The company seeks to raise ₹ 36.28 Crores through this endeavor, with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The offering includes 50,40,000 equity shares, each valued at ₹ 10. The price band is set between ₹ 71 and ₹ 72 per share. The allocation is split between Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, Individual Investors, and the Market Maker. The IPO proceeds are earmarked for a variety of strategic initiatives, including the establishment of a subsidiary in the UAE, loan repayment, and enhancing operational funds.

Striders Impex Limited's leadership highlights their successful expansion in the toys segment, supported by strategic partnerships with renowned brands and a robust distribution network in India and the UAE. The IPO marks a critical step in their strategy to escalate distribution reach, brand fortification, and international market penetration.