New Appointments to Boost Safai Karamcharis' Welfare Initiatives

Hardeep Singh Gill and Karm Singh Karma have recently been appointed as members of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), taking their roles on February 23, according to an official announcement.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment describes Gill's extensive involvement in social and organizational activities, contributing to community development and tackling pressing social issues like drug abuse and youth empowerment.

Karma, who heads the Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh, has been a vocal advocate for sanitation workers' rights, focusing on their dignity, safety, and access to essential services like education and healthcare. The ministry expressed confidence in their abilities to further the socio-economic upliftment of these workers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)