Left Menu

New Appointments to Boost Safai Karamcharis' Welfare Initiatives

Hardeep Singh Gill and Karm Singh Karma are now part of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis. Gill has a background in community development, while Karma advocates for sanitation workers' rights. Their appointments aim to enhance the welfare and dignity of safai karamcharis across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:54 IST
New Appointments to Boost Safai Karamcharis' Welfare Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hardeep Singh Gill and Karm Singh Karma have recently been appointed as members of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), taking their roles on February 23, according to an official announcement.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment describes Gill's extensive involvement in social and organizational activities, contributing to community development and tackling pressing social issues like drug abuse and youth empowerment.

Karma, who heads the Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh, has been a vocal advocate for sanitation workers' rights, focusing on their dignity, safety, and access to essential services like education and healthcare. The ministry expressed confidence in their abilities to further the socio-economic upliftment of these workers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Electric Mobility Surge: A Vision for a Sustainable Future

India's Electric Mobility Surge: A Vision for a Sustainable Future

 India
2
Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 80,952 crore budget for 2026-27 tabled by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani in civic body.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 80,952 crore budget for 2026-27 tabled by ...

 India
3
Delivery Executive Attempts Self-Immolation Over Seized Motorcycle

Delivery Executive Attempts Self-Immolation Over Seized Motorcycle

 India
4
Record Highs in Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Drives Surge

Record Highs in Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Drives Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026