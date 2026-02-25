Tribes Art Fest 2026: A Cultural Confluence Unveiled in the Capital

The Tribes Art Fest 2026, hosted by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, promises to be a vibrant celebration of indigenous art. Set to take place at Travancore House in New Delhi from March 2 to 13, the event will showcase the creativity of over 70 tribal artists representing 30 unique art traditions.

With the support of FICCI and NGMA, the festival seeks to spotlight tribal art's significance in the cultural and creative economy. Activities include exhibitions, workshops, and panel discussions on topics like 'Tribal Art Revival' and 'Market Linkages', aiming to enhance visibility and dignity for tribal artists.

Notable artists like Japani Shyam and Sudha Kumari will participate, offering visitors an engaging experience through curated walkthroughs and cultural performances. The event's highlight will be special sessions featuring tribal women artists and a concluding ceremony honoring contributions to the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)