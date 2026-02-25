Delhi High Court Weighs in on Alka Lamba's Protest Case

The Delhi High Court has requested the city police's position on a plea by Congress leader Alka Lamba, who challenges an FIR and associated charges stemming from an alleged assault on police personnel during a 2024 protest at Jantar Mantar.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has formally asked the police to respond to Lamba's request for quashing the FIR, chargesheet, and all related proceedings. The case accuses Lamba of obstructing police and blocking a public road during a demonstration supporting women's reservation on July 29, 2024.

Lamba's petition argues that the FIR represents over-criminalization of peaceful protest. She claims the charges result in a grave miscarriage of justice, asserting that her conduct was political expression protected by the Constitution. The High Court has listed the matter for a hearing on September 3, 2026.