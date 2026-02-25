Major Cyber Fraudster Nabbed in Multi-Crore Scam

A major arrest has taken place in a multi-crore cyber fraud case, as police detained a man identified as Sattaar on Tuesday. Sattaar was allegedly linked to a cyber fraud gang that has cheated individuals of several crore rupees, according to authorities on Wednesday.

The arrest happened near the Goverdhan area following a tip-off. During the operation, police uncovered multiple bank account details, forged Aadhaar cards, and SIM cards in Sattaar's possession, raising suspicions about his identity. Initially claiming to be Ramesh from Mursan in Hathras district, sustained questioning unveiled his true identity as Sattaar.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Sattaar has reportedly confessed to duping several victims, including notable amounts from individuals such as Rs 51.75 lakh from Umesh Saini and approximately Rs 3 crore from Ahtesham Ahmad Ansari. Authorities are delving deeper, as Deputy Superintendent Anil Kumar Singh suggests Sattaar may be part of an extensive network. More information is expected to be revealed as the probe continues.

