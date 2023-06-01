Left Menu

Sterling strengthens against dollar as chances of Fed 'skip' rise

The pound edged up on Thursday, taking advantage of a dip in the dollar after Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank might skip a rate hike this month, while UK data painted a picture of an increasingly gloomy economy. Data from the Bank of England (BoE) showed British lenders approved fewer mortgages in April than in March and the value of new loans also fell, highlighting the softness in the housing market.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:50 IST
Sterling strengthens against dollar as chances of Fed 'skip' rise
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The pound edged up on Thursday, taking advantage of a dip in the dollar after Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank might skip a rate hike this month, while UK data painted a picture of an increasingly gloomy economy.

Data from the Bank of England (BoE) showed British lenders approved fewer mortgages in April than in March and the value of new loans also fell, highlighting the softness in the housing market. A separate report earlier from mortgage lender Nationwide showed UK house prices fell by the most since 2009 in the 12 months to May, and the country's housing market faces further headwinds after a recent jump in borrowing costs.

Sterling was last up 0.2% against the dollar at $1.2467 and flat against the euro at 85.90 pence, close to its strongest in six months. The pound fell by 1% against the dollar in May, its largest monthly slide since February's 2.8% loss, but it's still up 3.1% so far in 2023. Against the euro, sterling gained 2% last month - the most in a month since last July. But analysts say this apparent show of strength is something of a mirage.

Britain has the slowest growth and the highest inflation within the Group of Seven economies. The BoE, which many believe was too slow to raise interest rates, will probably have to raise rates again this month, which in theory should give the pound an edge against the dollar. UK inflation fell to 8.7% in April from a peak of 11.1% in October, while U.S. inflation is down to 4.9%, from 9.1% last June - when UK inflation was at 9.4%.

Since then, the BoE has raised rates by 350 basis points to 4.50%. The Fed, meanwhile, took just seven months from that time to raise rates by the same amount and U.S. rates are at 5.25%. "If UK inflation remains stubbornly high on a relative basis, I see more downside than upside sterling potential — on the view that currencies will be rewarded when their respective central banks have more success in bringing inflation down. A failure to do so carries too many economic, fiscal, and balance of payment negatives," BMO global currency strategist Stephen Gallo said.

Indeed, BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Wednesday the UK had a bigger inflation problem than either the United States or the euro zone. Mann said core inflation was showing signs of being kept high by British businesses' ability to push through price rises, as well as increased wages, while headline inflation had also been slower to fall back towards the core rate than elsewhere.

"The gap (between headline and core CPI) that I have in my country is more persistent than the gaps that we see in either of my neighbours, the U.S. or the euro area," Mann said in a policy discussion hosted by Swiss asset manager Pictet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023